Patrice Bergeron signs one-year contract with Bruins

Center Patrice Bergeron has signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract to return to the Boston Bruins. The contract also carries $2.5 million in performance-based bonuses.

Bergeron will turn 37 years old ahead of next season. The veteran has been with the Boston Bruins for all 18 of his career seasons. In the 2021-2022 season, he played in 73 games and scored 25 goals with 40 assists and 65 total points. Even with his veteran status, Bergeron still shows that he has something left to give.

The Bruins finished in fourth place in the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference. They were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. Bergeron’s last contract was an eight-year deal worth $55 million. His new contract is the fifth that he has had in his illustrious career.