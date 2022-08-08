The 2022 NFL season is breathing down our necks and it’s time to figure out who we should pick at defense and special teams. D/STs are tough to predict year to year, so don’t try to ride the wave of a team that put up big numbers last season. The Cowboys led the league in D/ST points and they have a reasonable chance to put up decent numbers again, but don’t reach in a draft for them. If you think they can repeat nine touchdowns and 26 interceptions, well, you’re probably wrong.
The trouble with D/ST scoring is the emphasis on touchdowns and turnovers, which are impossible to predict. The Buffalo Bills, who were second in D/ST fantasy points last season only had one defensive touchdown, but had a strong year anyway. A team that doesn’t have to rely on TDs is always going to be more consistent. Also, a team that can get leads with a strong offense will push opponents into more drop backs and riskier positions.
As long as your league doesn’t make you give something up to add D/STs off of the waiver wire, I’m a firm believer in streaming defenses that are big favorites against poor quarterbacks.
Defense and special teams rankings for 2022 fantasy football
|Rk
|Team
|Rk
|Team
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|2
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|Denver Broncos
|4
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|Indianapolis Colts
|6
|New England Patriots
|7
|New Orleans Saints
|8
|Los Angeles Rams
|9
|Los Angeles Chargers
|10
|Dallas Cowboys
|11
|Miami Dolphins
|12
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|13
|Kansas City Chiefs
|14
|Green Bay Packers
|15
|Cleveland Browns
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|17
|Philadelphia Eagles
|18
|Arizona Cardinals
|19
|Tennessee Titans
|20
|Carolina Panthers
|21
|Cincinnati Bengals
|22
|Minnesota Vikings
|23
|Chicago Bears
|24
|Washington Commanders
|25
|New York Giants
|26
|Seattle Seahawks
|27
|New York Jets
|28
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|29
|Las Vegas Raiders
|30
|Detroit Lions
|31
|Atlanta Falcons
|32
|Houston Texans