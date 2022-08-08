Drew Lock vs. Geno Smith: Latest updates on QB battle from Seahawks training camp

The Seattle Seahawks finished last season at 7-10 which was extremely disappointing for them especially with the talent they had on the offensive side of the ball. However, their offensive line was terrible and their defense as a whole was one of the worst in the NFL. This offseason, they made one of the biggest trades in all of the NFL where they traded away Russell Wilson for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and Shelby Harris. It definitely seems like the Seahawks will be rebuilding for the next few years.

Pete Carroll has mentioned a few times that Geno Smith is the starting quarterback for the Seahawks, but the door is still open for Lock to win the job. From all the reports at camp, Lock has outplayed Smith so far, but Carroll is more familiar with Smith and may trust him more. That would be the only reason I could see Carroll starting Smith over Lock. The team played a mock game a few days ago, and Drew Lock outplayed Geno Smith per reports.

Who has the edge? While it currently sounds like Smith is the starting quarterback, I think Lock will be the Week 1 starter. Last season, with the Broncos, him and Teddy Bridgewater battled it out for the QB1 job, but Bridgewater surprisingly was named the starter. Lock played great in the preseason last year, and I think we will see that again this season. I think it’s currently an open battle and after Lock comes out and shows he’s their best option, Pete Carroll will make the decision to make him the starter. Lock has had struggles in the regular season, so things could change a few weeks into the season. However, I believe Lock will be the Seahawks starting quarterback Week 1.