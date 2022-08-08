Jameis Winston leaves training camp practice due to ankle injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was forced from training camp practice on Monday, per Katherine Terrell. Head coach Dennis Allen says the injury is to Winston’s ankle, but we won’t have a good idea of its severity at the moment.

Winston suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 8 of last season, but was able to re-sign with the Saints and take over as the starter this season. And with Sean Payton out of town, Taysom Hill is no longer the backup quarterback. The Saints added Andy Dalton to be their backup this season and he would take over if Winston were to miss any time.

But, if Winston were in line to miss a big chunk of time, the Saints could look for another quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo as the prime target with the majority of the available quarterbacks no longer available.