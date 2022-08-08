DraftKings Marketplace NFT Trends for July 2022

Back to school, and back to the NFL season! We’re just about a month away from the start of the 2022-23 season, and the anticipation is palpable. This year also marks the first season DraftKings’ Reignmakers Football NFTs will run parallel with the NFL season, making this year much more exciting than previous starts. If you want to join in on the fun, the Reignmakers GENESIS Set is dropping right now! Check out the full schedule breakdown here.

Enough about football, because Reignmakers isn’t just NFL NFTs. The UFC has become one of the best performing NFTs on the Marketplace, and we ended last month on a high note.

DraftKings:

DraftKings x UFC

This is the first-ever NFT fantasy game that will allow fans to build Fighter Card NFT lineups of their favorite UFC fighters and use them to compete for a variety of prizes. Follow this link to learn more. UFC 277 was one for the history books, and Amanda Nunes exacted some much-needed revenge on Juliana Pena, winning by decision and regaining the women’s bantamweight title. Following what was coined the biggest upset in UFC history when Pena defeated Nunez the first time, people flocked to get their hands on Pena’s NFTs when they dropped.

DraftKings x UFC NFT Type Sales Price / Winning Bid NFT Type Sales Price / Winning Bid Juliana Pena: 2022-23 Heatwave Set (REIGNMAKER) Fixed Price $2,199 Juliana Pena: 2022-23 Heatwave Set (LEGENDARY)) Fixed Price $1,500 Juliana Pena: 2022-23 Heatwave Set (REIGNMAKER) Fixed Price $1,500 Brandon Moreno: 2022-23 Heatwave Set (REIGNMAKER) Auction $1,425 Derrick Lewis: 2022-23 Heatwave Set (REIGNMAKER) Auction $1,220

The Rec League All-Stars

The 2022 Baseball All-Star Game Collection is the latest installment in the DraftKings Primetime NFT series. Those who purchased were able to have exclusive access to private DFS contests, Reignmakers Passes and crowns for real-life events. The drop schedule consisted of four days where packs were available for purchase, each day with fewer packs available with higher rarity in Drop 4 than in Drop 1. As you can assume, Volume 4 (Day 4 drop) packs sold quickly and were the most popular item in the set.

Rec League All Stars NFT Sales Price Type NFT Sales Price Type Rec League All Stars: Vol. 4 $825 Pack Rec League All Stars: Vol. 4 $825 Pack Rec League All Stars: Vol. 4 $825 Pack Rec League All Stars: Vol. 4 $825 Pack Rec League All Stars: Vol. 4 $825 Pack

Metabilia

Shane Bieber

Those who didn’t get in on his NFT drop in early June are singing the blues, so much so they’re probably reciting the 2015 Diplo-Justin Bieber banger, “Where are you now that I need you?” In what could be described as an accurate depiction if someone asked “create a music video that explains NFTs” Justin Bieber’s “Where Are U Now” joint hit over 1 billion views on YouTube. Even though Shane’s NFT didn’t reach 1 billion purchases, the two-time All-Star, Cy Young winner and 2020 triple crown winner is still an ace. And if you got Shane Bieber’s Membership Pass, you’re feeling pretty good right now:

Shane Bieber NFT Sales Price NFT Sales Price Shane Bieber: Series I - Black $1,000 Shane Bieber: Series I - Black $1,000 Shane Bieber: Series I - Black $1,000 Shane Bieber: Series I - Black $1,000 Shane Bieber: Series I - Black $1,000

Derek Jeter

The Captain Collection is getting a lot of steam. We’re five episodes into his docuseries on ESPN, and as the show grows, so does his legend. Jeter has dropped multiple NFTs from his collection, almost as many gift baskets as he supposedly handed out during his playing days.

* wink * * wink *

The Captain Collection NFT Sales Price NFT Sales Price Derek Jeter Ruby Signed Immortal Statue $1,000 Derek Jeter Ruby Hall of Fame Baseball $500 Derek Jeter Ruby Hall of Fame Bat $300 Derek Jeter Ruby Hall of Fame Glove $200 Derek Jeter Ruby Hall of Fame Cleat $199

All of DraftKings’ NFTs can be found on the Marketplace under the drops tab.

