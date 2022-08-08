Full schedule for Week 1 of NFL Preseason

With just one game in the books, the NFL will showcase its first full weekend slate of preseason games kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 11 when the New England Patriots host the New York Giants on NFL Network. The league’s official channel will feature eight live games over the weekend.

The most intriguing game of the entire weekend is likely the Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers as both franchises have yet to announce a starting quarterback for the 2022 season. The Steelers will decide between their first-round pick Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky, while the Seahawks will replace Russell Wilson with either Geno Smith or Drew Lock. Saturday’s game could go a long way in deciding where each team will go at the QB position this season. The Steelers are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 33.

All times listed are ET. Games are available on local TV networks and NFL+ unless otherwise indicated.

Week 1 preseason schedule

Thursday, August 11

Giants vs. Patriots, 7 p.m. on NFL Network

Titans vs. Ravens, 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, August 12

Falcons vs. Lions, 6 p.m. on NFL Network

Browns vs. Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Bengals, 7:30 p.m.

Jets vs. Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Packers vs. 49ers, 8:30 p.m. on NFL Network

Saturday, August 13

Panthers vs. Commanders, 1 p.m.

Chiefs vs. Bears, 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Colts vs. Bills, 4 p.m. on NFL Network

Seahawks vs. Steelers, 7 p.m. on NFL Network

Dolphins vs. Bucs. 7:30 p.m.

Saints vs. Texans, 8 p.m.

Cowboys vs. Broncos, 9 p.m. on NFL Network

Rams vs. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

Vikings vs. Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on NFL Network