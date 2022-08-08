Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, August 8

The MLB will have a limited slate on Monday, Aug. 8 with just seven games - all of which will take place at night. One of the most interesting matchups of the night will be the Baltimore Orioles starting a three-game home series with the Toronto Blue Jays, as both teams figure to be in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, August 8

Mariners Moneyline (+105)

The Seattle Mariners will begin a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees on Monday night, and they’re in a good position to pick up a victory as slight underdogs. The Mariners have a slight advantage on the mound with Logan Gilbert (3.09 ERA). He and Jameson Taillon (3.96 ERA) faced off against each other last week and both struggled, but Seattle is worth a bet with these odds.

Pirates +1.5 (+100)

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks will enter Monday’s game with pretty bad offenses, and any team getting the better payout would be worth the wager. This will be a bullpen for the Pirates with Zac Gallen (3.31) getting the start for Arizona. Both teams rank in the bottom four in batting average, and runs should be hard to come by in either direction.

Blue Jays-Orioles Over 9.5 runs (+100)

The Blue Jays and Orioles have the largest run total of the night, and it’s still not high enough. Toronto’s Yusei Kikuchi (4.86 ERA) and Jordan Lyles (4.40 ERA) will enter this matchup allowing a combined 31 home runs over 40 starts in 2022. The Blue Jays should do plenty of the lifting as they enter this matchup scoring the third-most runs per game (4.8) this season.

Cole Irvin Over 4.5 strikeouts (+100)

The Oakland Athletics starting pitcher is not a very strong strikeout thrower with a 6.1 K/9, but he will face a Los Angeles Angels lineup that strikes out a ton. They strike out more than any other team in the league with 9.6 K’s per game. Irvin struck out just four hitters in last week’s start against the Angels, but these odds are good enough to place a bet on.

