MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, August 8

Start your week with a seven-game MLB slate beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. The marquee matchup takes place out west, where the suddenly slumping New York Yankees look to snap their five-game skid against the Seattle Mariners, who are in Wild Card position.

Here are the top DFS targets and value plays for Monday, Aug. 8.

Top Pitchers

Chris Bassitt, NYM vs. CIN ($9,300) — This slate is bereft of a real ace, but there are a few quality arms with golden matchups. Bassitt has a 2.50 ERA over his past five starts and dealt seven shutout innings against Washington the last time he was on the mound. Meanwhile, the Reds have scored only 20 runs over their past seven games.

Logan Gilbert, SEA vs. NYY ($8,400) — Gilbert is the best starter set to go tonight and his matchup is better than you think. The once-invincible Yankees have hit a big rut and their offense is very fearsome right now. Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo are hurt. Andrew Benintendi, Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks are all slumping. Gilbert gave up three homers in Yankee Stadium on Aug. 2, but he should have much better results in the spacious confines of T-Mobile Park.

Top Hitters

Shohei Ohtani, LAA vs. OAK ($6,300) — A handful of Angels have had success versus Cole Irvin, Oakland’s starting pitcher tonight, but none more so than Ohtani. He is 7-for-22 with three doubles and two homers in his career against the left-hander.

Pete Alonso, NYM vs. CIN ($6,100) — “The Polar Bear” has been on fire of late, hitting .385 with 11 extra-base hits and a 1.253 OPS over his past 15 games. He’ll take his hacks tonight against Reds right-hander Justin Dunn, a former Mets prospect who is making his season debut.

Value Pitcher

Zac Gallen, ARI vs. PIT ($7,900) — Gallen has been stellar in his past few trips to the mound, registering a 2.22 ERA and a couple of wins over his previous four starts. He has a great matchup on tap against a Pirates club that ranks 28th in team OPS.

Value Hitter

Matt Chapman, TOR vs. BAL ($4,700) — Chapman ended July on a hot streak, but he hasn’t been able to carry that over into August as he is just 2-for-23 this month. On the bright side, he has seen Orioles starter Jordan Lyles really well during his career. Chapman has six hits — including three home runs — in his previous 13 at-bats against the veteran righty. Lyles has a 4.40 ERA and has given up the most hits in the American League (137) this season.