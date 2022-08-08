Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Monday, August 8

Will the Mariners hand the Yankees their sixth straight loss? Will the Mets, after a victorious weekend against the Braves, keep rolling versus the Reds? Can the Padres get on the right track at home versus the Giants after getting swept by the Dodgers? All those questions — and more! — will be answered during tonight’s seven-game slate.

To get you set for all of the action, here are three player props worth considering today. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, August 8

Chris Bassitt, OVER 18.5 outs recorded (-110)

Even when the results haven’t always been there, Bassitt finds a way to work deep into games. He has pitched at least six innings (18 outs) in each of his past eight starts. He exceeded six innings in six of those eight games. He should roll at home against a Reds team that is hitting .204 with a .616 OPS through their previous seven games.

Matt Chapman, OVER 1.5 total bases (+135)

Pretty nice value here as Chapman is 6-for-17 with four extra-base hits in his career versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Lyles, by the way, has allowed the most hits of any American League pitcher this year. Chapman has homered three times over his past five at-bats versus Lyles. One of those dingers came on June 14 this year.

Zac Gallen, UNDER 4.5 hits allowed (+120)

Gallen has permitted four or fewer hits in three of his past four starts, and no National League team has fewer hits this season than the Pirates. Seems like a match made in betting heaven.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.