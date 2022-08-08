How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on August 8

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

We’re on the march towards Clash at Castle during Labor Day weekend and the company is building out the card for the big spectacle in Cardiff, Wales. Tonight, we’ll get a title match and the beginning of a tag team tournament.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, August 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

United States Champion Bobby Lashley will put his title on the line tonight as he’ll go one-on-one with Ciampa. The challenger earned this title opportunity last Monday when defeating Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler in a triple threat match before taking down A.J. Styles later in the evening. We’ll see if the former NXT Champion can capture his first title on the main roster.

As announced on this past Friday’s episode of Smackdown, we’ll get the start of the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions tonight. Former champs Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the belts when they walked out in May and the titles have been vacant since. The field hasn’t been announced as of this writing but one would imagine Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai would be top contenders in this tournament as they continue to pump up their new faction with Bayley.

Also on the show, we’ll get Rey Mysterio going head-to-head with Finn Balor of the Judgement Day. Last week’s episode of Raw ended with Edge accidentally spearing Dominik Mysterio as he was going for Balor. We’ll see what transpires in this match.