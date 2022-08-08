Pick on the Moneyline for Monday’s Angels-Athletics game

﻿The Oakland Athletics have had a tough season thus far, posting the worst record in the American League, but have had recent success in Cole Irvin’s starts and will turn to him at home on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics (-125, 7)

Irvin has done his best work in Oakland this season, posting a 1.73 ERA with just one home run allowed across 62 1⁄ 3 innings in 10 home starts.

The Angels will counter with Jose Suarez, who has done his best work out of the bullpen, posting a career 5.86 ERA and 9-19 record as a starter along with 1.7 home runs and 3.9 walks per nine innings compared to a 3.75 ERA out of the bullpen with 3.2 walks per nine innings.

The Angels have seen their season go on a downward spiral since starting 27-17. They’ve posted a 19-46 mark since — the worst mark in the MLB in that span — while averaging 3.1 runs per game since May 30.

The Athletics are eighth in the league in bullpen ERA since June 28 at 3.07 while the Angels are 20th in this category and traded Raisel Iglesias at the trade deadline.

The Athletics are 9-7 with over 3.9 runs per game and will keep the Angels in their misery on Monday.

The Play: Athletics -125

