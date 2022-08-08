 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The field is set for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By TeddyRicketson
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 18th hole during the final round of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The FedExCup Playoffs get underway this week and begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. TPC Southwind outside Memphis, Tennessee will play host to the event that will run from August 11-14.

The opening tournament of the Playoffs used to be the Northern Trust, and rotated between courses in the northeast. But now it moves back to the home of FedEx corporate headquarters in Memphis, and remains an event with plenty of history going to back to celebrity Danny Thomas being the face of the event that raised millions for sick children at St. Jude hospitals.

Rory McIlroy enters the week with the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +900. He is followed by Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who enter with +1400 odds. Last year’s first-round FedEx winner Finau has +2000 odds to repeat, and he’s also won the last two events he’s entered on the PGA TOUR.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Rory McIlroy +900 +260 +100
Justin Thomas +1400 +300 +150
Patrick Cantlay +1400 +300 +150
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1400 +300 +150
Scottie Scheffler +1400 +300 +150
Xander Schauffele +1400 +300 +150
Cameron Smith +1800 +400 +200
Tony Finau +2000 +400 +200
Jon Rahm +2000 +400 +200
Will Zalatoris +2200 +450 +220
Jordan Spieth +2800 +600 +275
Cameron Young +2800 +600 +275
Collin Morikawa +3000 +700 +300
Sam Burns +3500 +700 +300
Hideki Matsuyama +3500 +700 +300
Sungjae Im +3500 +700 +300
Shane Lowry +3500 +750 +330
Viktor Hovland +3500 +700 +300
Billy Horschel +4000 +800 +350
Joohyung Kim +4000 +800 +350
Tyrrell Hatton +5000 +900 +400
Max Homa +5000 +900 +400
Joaquin Niemann +5000 +900 +400
Russell Henley +5000 +900 +400
Aaron Wise +6500 +1100 +550
Corey Conners +6500 +1100 +550
Seamus Power +6500 +1100 +550
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000 +1200 +650
Keegan Bradley +10000 +1600 +700
Chez Reavie +10000 +1600 +700
Adam Scott +10000 +1600 +700
Chris Kirk +10000 +1600 +700
Taylor Pendrith +10000 +1600 +700
J.T. Poston +10000 +1600 +700
Harold Varner +10000 +1600 +700
Davis Riley +10000 +1600 +700
Maverick McNealy +13000 +2000 +800
Sahith Theegala +13000 +2000 +800
Webb Simpson +13000 +2000 +800
Mito Pereira +13000 +2000 +800
Justin Rose +13000 +2000 +800
Alex Noren +13000 +2000 +800
Si Woo Kim +13000 +2000 +800
Cameron Davis +13000 +2000 +800
Scott Stallings +13000 +2000 +800
Adam Hadwin +13000 +2000 +800
Keith Mitchell +13000 +2000 +800
Brian Harman +15000 +2500 +1000
Brendan Steele +15000 +2500 +1000
Troy Merritt +15000 +2500 +1000
Adam Long +15000 +2500 +1000
Brandon Wu +15000 +2500 +1000
Tom Hoge +15000 +2500 +1000
Marc Leishman +15000 +2500 +1000
Alex Smalley +15000 +2500 +1000
Taylor Moore +15000 +2500 +1000
Cameron Tringale +15000 +2500 +1000
Emiliano Grillo +15000 +2500 +1000
Luke List +15000 +2500 +1000
Gary Woodland +15000 +2500 +1000
Sebastian Munoz +15000 +2500 +1000
Jason Day +15000 +2500 +1000
Denny McCarthy +15000 +2500 +1000
Wyndham Clark +15000 +2500 +1000
Matt Kuchar +15000 +2500 +1000
Kevin Kisner +15000 +2500 +1000
Lucas Herbert +15000 +2500 +1000
John Huh +20000 +3500 +1200
Brendon Todd +20000 +3500 +1200
Aaron Rai +20000 +3500 +1200
Anirban Lahiri +20000 +3500 +1200
Kyoung Hoon Lee +20000 +3500 +1200
Stewart Cink +20000 +3500 +1200
Stephan Jaeger +20000 +3500 +1200
Callum Tarren +20000 +3500 +1200
Adam Svensson +20000 +3500 +1200
Kevin Streelman +20000 +3500 +1200
Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1200
Ryan Palmer +20000 +3500 +1200
Mark Hubbard +20000 +3500 +1200
Patrick Rodgers +25000 +4000 +1600
Jhonattan Vegas +25000 +4000 +1600
Russell Knox +25000 +4000 +1600
J.J. Spaun +25000 +4000 +1600
Chesson Hadley +25000 +4000 +1600
Trey Mullinax +25000 +4000 +1600
Kurt Kitayama +25000 +4000 +1600
Joel Dahmen +25000 +4000 +1600
C.T. Pan +25000 +4000 +1600
Matthew NeSmith +25000 +4000 +1600
David Lipsky +25000 +4000 +1600
Martin Laird +30000 +5000 +2000
James Hahn +30000 +5000 +2000
Vincent Whaley +30000 +5000 +2000
Peter Malnati +30000 +5000 +2000
Tyler Duncan +40000 +6500 +2800
Michael Thompson +40000 +6500 +2800
Lucas Glover +40000 +6500 +2800
Beau Hossler +40000 +6500 +2800
Patton Kizzire +40000 +6500 +2800
Lee Hodges +40000 +6500 +2800
Nick Taylor +40000 +6500 +2800
Nate Lashley +40000 +6500 +2800
Hayden Buckley +40000 +6500 +2800
Mackenzie Hughes +40000 +6500 +2800
Greyson Sigg +40000 +6500 +2800
Dylan Frittelli +40000 +6500 +2800
Matthias Schwab +40000 +6500 +2800
Doug Ghim +40000 +6500 +2800
Rickie Fowler +40000 +6500 +2800
Adam Schenk +40000 +6500 +2800
Scott Piercy +40000 +6500 +2800
Robert Streb +50000 +8000 +3500
Danny Lee +50000 +8000 +3500
Chad Ramey +50000 +8000 +3500
Max McGreevy +50000 +8000 +3500
Kramer Hickok +50000 +8000 +3500
Sepp Straka +50000 +8000 +3500
Sam Ryder +50000 +8000 +3500
Kevin Tway +50000 +8000 +3500
Ryan Brehm +50000 +8000 +3500
Nick Watney +80000 +10000 +5000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

