Opening odds for 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedExCup Playoffs get underway this week and begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. TPC Southwind outside Memphis, Tennessee will play host to the event that will run from August 11-14.

The opening tournament of the Playoffs used to be the Northern Trust, and rotated between courses in the northeast. But now it moves back to the home of FedEx corporate headquarters in Memphis, and remains an event with plenty of history going to back to celebrity Danny Thomas being the face of the event that raised millions for sick children at St. Jude hospitals.

Rory McIlroy enters the week with the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +900. He is followed by Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who enter with +1400 odds. Last year’s first-round FedEx winner Finau has +2000 odds to repeat, and he’s also won the last two events he’s entered on the PGA TOUR.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Rory McIlroy +900 +260 +100 Justin Thomas +1400 +300 +150 Patrick Cantlay +1400 +300 +150 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1400 +300 +150 Scottie Scheffler +1400 +300 +150 Xander Schauffele +1400 +300 +150 Cameron Smith +1800 +400 +200 Tony Finau +2000 +400 +200 Jon Rahm +2000 +400 +200 Will Zalatoris +2200 +450 +220 Jordan Spieth +2800 +600 +275 Cameron Young +2800 +600 +275 Collin Morikawa +3000 +700 +300 Sam Burns +3500 +700 +300 Hideki Matsuyama +3500 +700 +300 Sungjae Im +3500 +700 +300 Shane Lowry +3500 +750 +330 Viktor Hovland +3500 +700 +300 Billy Horschel +4000 +800 +350 Joohyung Kim +4000 +800 +350 Tyrrell Hatton +5000 +900 +400 Max Homa +5000 +900 +400 Joaquin Niemann +5000 +900 +400 Russell Henley +5000 +900 +400 Aaron Wise +6500 +1100 +550 Corey Conners +6500 +1100 +550 Seamus Power +6500 +1100 +550 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000 +1200 +650 Keegan Bradley +10000 +1600 +700 Chez Reavie +10000 +1600 +700 Adam Scott +10000 +1600 +700 Chris Kirk +10000 +1600 +700 Taylor Pendrith +10000 +1600 +700 J.T. Poston +10000 +1600 +700 Harold Varner +10000 +1600 +700 Davis Riley +10000 +1600 +700 Maverick McNealy +13000 +2000 +800 Sahith Theegala +13000 +2000 +800 Webb Simpson +13000 +2000 +800 Mito Pereira +13000 +2000 +800 Justin Rose +13000 +2000 +800 Alex Noren +13000 +2000 +800 Si Woo Kim +13000 +2000 +800 Cameron Davis +13000 +2000 +800 Scott Stallings +13000 +2000 +800 Adam Hadwin +13000 +2000 +800 Keith Mitchell +13000 +2000 +800 Brian Harman +15000 +2500 +1000 Brendan Steele +15000 +2500 +1000 Troy Merritt +15000 +2500 +1000 Adam Long +15000 +2500 +1000 Brandon Wu +15000 +2500 +1000 Tom Hoge +15000 +2500 +1000 Marc Leishman +15000 +2500 +1000 Alex Smalley +15000 +2500 +1000 Taylor Moore +15000 +2500 +1000 Cameron Tringale +15000 +2500 +1000 Emiliano Grillo +15000 +2500 +1000 Luke List +15000 +2500 +1000 Gary Woodland +15000 +2500 +1000 Sebastian Munoz +15000 +2500 +1000 Jason Day +15000 +2500 +1000 Denny McCarthy +15000 +2500 +1000 Wyndham Clark +15000 +2500 +1000 Matt Kuchar +15000 +2500 +1000 Kevin Kisner +15000 +2500 +1000 Lucas Herbert +15000 +2500 +1000 John Huh +20000 +3500 +1200 Brendon Todd +20000 +3500 +1200 Aaron Rai +20000 +3500 +1200 Anirban Lahiri +20000 +3500 +1200 Kyoung Hoon Lee +20000 +3500 +1200 Stewart Cink +20000 +3500 +1200 Stephan Jaeger +20000 +3500 +1200 Callum Tarren +20000 +3500 +1200 Adam Svensson +20000 +3500 +1200 Kevin Streelman +20000 +3500 +1200 Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1200 Ryan Palmer +20000 +3500 +1200 Mark Hubbard +20000 +3500 +1200 Patrick Rodgers +25000 +4000 +1600 Jhonattan Vegas +25000 +4000 +1600 Russell Knox +25000 +4000 +1600 J.J. Spaun +25000 +4000 +1600 Chesson Hadley +25000 +4000 +1600 Trey Mullinax +25000 +4000 +1600 Kurt Kitayama +25000 +4000 +1600 Joel Dahmen +25000 +4000 +1600 C.T. Pan +25000 +4000 +1600 Matthew NeSmith +25000 +4000 +1600 David Lipsky +25000 +4000 +1600 Martin Laird +30000 +5000 +2000 James Hahn +30000 +5000 +2000 Vincent Whaley +30000 +5000 +2000 Peter Malnati +30000 +5000 +2000 Tyler Duncan +40000 +6500 +2800 Michael Thompson +40000 +6500 +2800 Lucas Glover +40000 +6500 +2800 Beau Hossler +40000 +6500 +2800 Patton Kizzire +40000 +6500 +2800 Lee Hodges +40000 +6500 +2800 Nick Taylor +40000 +6500 +2800 Nate Lashley +40000 +6500 +2800 Hayden Buckley +40000 +6500 +2800 Mackenzie Hughes +40000 +6500 +2800 Greyson Sigg +40000 +6500 +2800 Dylan Frittelli +40000 +6500 +2800 Matthias Schwab +40000 +6500 +2800 Doug Ghim +40000 +6500 +2800 Rickie Fowler +40000 +6500 +2800 Adam Schenk +40000 +6500 +2800 Scott Piercy +40000 +6500 +2800 Robert Streb +50000 +8000 +3500 Danny Lee +50000 +8000 +3500 Chad Ramey +50000 +8000 +3500 Max McGreevy +50000 +8000 +3500 Kramer Hickok +50000 +8000 +3500 Sepp Straka +50000 +8000 +3500 Sam Ryder +50000 +8000 +3500 Kevin Tway +50000 +8000 +3500 Ryan Brehm +50000 +8000 +3500 Nick Watney +80000 +10000 +5000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.