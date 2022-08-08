Opening odds for 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedExCup Playoffs get underway this week and begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. TPC Southwind outside Memphis, Tennessee will play host to the event that will run from August 11-14.
The opening tournament of the Playoffs used to be the Northern Trust, and rotated between courses in the northeast. But now it moves back to the home of FedEx corporate headquarters in Memphis, and remains an event with plenty of history going to back to celebrity Danny Thomas being the face of the event that raised millions for sick children at St. Jude hospitals.
Rory McIlroy enters the week with the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +900. He is followed by Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who enter with +1400 odds. Last year’s first-round FedEx winner Finau has +2000 odds to repeat, and he’s also won the last two events he’s entered on the PGA TOUR.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Rory McIlroy
|+900
|+260
|+100
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|+300
|+150
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1400
|+300
|+150
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1400
|+300
|+150
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1400
|+300
|+150
|Xander Schauffele
|+1400
|+300
|+150
|Cameron Smith
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Tony Finau
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Jon Rahm
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Will Zalatoris
|+2200
|+450
|+220
|Jordan Spieth
|+2800
|+600
|+275
|Cameron Young
|+2800
|+600
|+275
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|+700
|+300
|Sam Burns
|+3500
|+700
|+300
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3500
|+700
|+300
|Sungjae Im
|+3500
|+700
|+300
|Shane Lowry
|+3500
|+750
|+330
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|+700
|+300
|Billy Horschel
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Joohyung Kim
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Max Homa
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Russell Henley
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Aaron Wise
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Corey Conners
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Seamus Power
|+6500
|+1100
|+550
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+8000
|+1200
|+650
|Keegan Bradley
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Chez Reavie
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Adam Scott
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Chris Kirk
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Taylor Pendrith
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|J.T. Poston
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Harold Varner
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Davis Riley
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Maverick McNealy
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Sahith Theegala
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Webb Simpson
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Mito Pereira
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Justin Rose
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Alex Noren
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Si Woo Kim
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Cameron Davis
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Scott Stallings
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Adam Hadwin
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Keith Mitchell
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Brian Harman
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Brendan Steele
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Troy Merritt
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Adam Long
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Brandon Wu
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Tom Hoge
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Marc Leishman
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Alex Smalley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Taylor Moore
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Cameron Tringale
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Luke List
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Gary Woodland
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Sebastian Munoz
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Jason Day
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Denny McCarthy
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Wyndham Clark
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Matt Kuchar
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Lucas Herbert
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|John Huh
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Brendon Todd
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Aaron Rai
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Anirban Lahiri
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Stewart Cink
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Stephan Jaeger
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Callum Tarren
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Adam Svensson
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Kevin Streelman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Ryan Palmer
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Mark Hubbard
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Patrick Rodgers
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Russell Knox
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|J.J. Spaun
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Chesson Hadley
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Trey Mullinax
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Kurt Kitayama
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Joel Dahmen
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|C.T. Pan
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Matthew NeSmith
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|David Lipsky
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Martin Laird
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|James Hahn
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Vincent Whaley
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Tyler Duncan
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Michael Thompson
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Lucas Glover
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Beau Hossler
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Patton Kizzire
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Lee Hodges
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Nick Taylor
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Nate Lashley
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Hayden Buckley
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Greyson Sigg
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Dylan Frittelli
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Matthias Schwab
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Doug Ghim
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Rickie Fowler
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Adam Schenk
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Scott Piercy
|+40000
|+6500
|+2800
|Robert Streb
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Danny Lee
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Chad Ramey
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Max McGreevy
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Kramer Hickok
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Sepp Straka
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Sam Ryder
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Kevin Tway
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Nick Watney
|+80000
|+10000
|+5000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.