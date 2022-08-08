Full field for 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived, and the similarly-sponsored FedEx St. Jude Championship now becomes the first event of the PGA TOUR’s postseason. What was a World Golf Championships event at TPC Southwind is now the first round of the Playoffs, and of course it’s taking place near the international headquarters of FedEx in Memphis, Tennessee.

The top 125 players via the FedEx Cup points system on the PGA TOUR during the regular season are invited to participate, but none that aren’t in that category will be added to the field if there are withdrawals. As of now Tommy Fleetwood, Lanto Griffin, and Daniel Berger would be eligible to compete, but for both personal and injury reasons they’ve already chosen to pass on playing this weekend, meaning the field stands at 122 players.

Three players from the LIV Tour in Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones are currently seeking a temporary restraining order in San Jose, California so they can also join the Playoffs. Those players have been banished by the PGA TOUR for playing in a LIV event, but before leaving the acquired enough FedEx points where they would have made the Top 125 this season.

A hearing in that case is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, and we’ll add those players to the list below if their petition is successful.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Classic teeing off Thursday, August 11.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field