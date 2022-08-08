Full field for 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived, and the similarly-sponsored FedEx St. Jude Championship now becomes the first event of the PGA TOUR’s postseason. What was a World Golf Championships event at TPC Southwind is now the first round of the Playoffs, and of course it’s taking place near the international headquarters of FedEx in Memphis, Tennessee.
The top 125 players via the FedEx Cup points system on the PGA TOUR during the regular season are invited to participate, but none that aren’t in that category will be added to the field if there are withdrawals. As of now Tommy Fleetwood, Lanto Griffin, and Daniel Berger would be eligible to compete, but for both personal and injury reasons they’ve already chosen to pass on playing this weekend, meaning the field stands at 122 players.
Three players from the LIV Tour in Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones are currently seeking a temporary restraining order in San Jose, California so they can also join the Playoffs. Those players have been banished by the PGA TOUR for playing in a LIV event, but before leaving the acquired enough FedEx points where they would have made the Top 125 this season.
A hearing in that case is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, and we’ll add those players to the list below if their petition is successful.
Here is the complete field for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Classic teeing off Thursday, August 11.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field
|FedEx Cup Place
|Player
|Total Points
|FedEx Cup Place
|Player
|Total Points
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|3,555.98
|2
|Cameron Smith
|2,335.00
|3
|Sam Burns
|2,275.01
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|2,153.34
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|2,108.15
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|2,103.88
|7
|Tony Finau
|1,912.13
|8
|Justin Thomas
|1,783.06
|9
|Cameron Young
|1,773.67
|10
|Sungjae Im
|1,487.50
|11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,697.24
|12
|Will Zalatoris
|1,641.85
|13
|Max Homa
|1,625.29
|14
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1,595.94
|15
|Jordan Spieth
|1,574.23
|16
|Jon Rahm
|1,449.23
|17
|Tom Hoge
|1,424.42
|18
|Billy Horschel
|1,376.66
|19
|Viktor Hovland
|1,313.89
|20
|Joaquin Niemann
|1,227.54
|21
|J.T. Poston
|1,107.79
|22
|Collin Morikawa
|1,088.94
|23
|Davis Riley
|992.815
|24
|Seamus Power
|990.479
|25
|J.J. Spaun
|985.084
|26
|Cameron Tringale
|956.873
|27
|Aaron Wise
|899.579
|28
|Shane Lowry
|939.977
|29
|Luke List
|937.82
|30
|Corey Conners
|898.053
|31
|Maverick McNealy
|935.57
|32
|Russell Henley
|834.409
|33
|Keegan Bradley
|924.949
|34
|Joohyung Kim
|917
|35
|Sepp Straka
|909.303
|36
|Kevin Kisner
|906.236
|37
|Keith Mitchell
|882.62
|38
|Mito Pereira
|888.155
|39
|Sahith Theegala
|886.087
|40
|K.H. Lee
|848.699
|41
|Scott Stallings
|799.655
|42
|Denny McCarthy
|842.178
|43
|Kurt Kitayama
|838.627
|44
|Lucas Herbert
|796.457
|45
|Sebastián Muñoz
|794.608
|46
|Mackenzie Hughes
|782.679
|48
|Si Woo Kim
|750.729
|49
|Tyrrell Hatton
|673.883
|50
|Adam Hadwin
|720.713
|51
|Chez Reavie
|706.528
|52
|Chris Kirk
|706.519
|53
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|689.567
|54
|Matt Kuchar
|695.997
|55
|Brian Harman
|690.961
|56
|Emiliano Grillo
|691.242
|57
|Brendan Steele
|688.734
|58
|Harold Varner III
|682.077
|59
|Alex Noren
|681.096
|60
|Taylor Pendrith
|611.028
|61
|Alex Smalley
|605.54
|62
|Marc Leishman
|656.356
|63
|Anirban Lahiri
|567.125
|64
|Troy Merritt
|638.559
|65
|Taylor Moore
|523.023
|66
|Cam Davis
|614.099
|67
|John Huh
|366.949
|68
|Brendon Todd
|577.086
|70
|Trey Mullinax
|589.859
|71
|Brandon Wu
|511.079
|72
|Matthew NeSmith
|560.946
|73
|Gary Woodland
|573.366
|74
|Beau Hossler
|571.657
|75
|Chad Ramey
|567.789
|76
|Adam Long
|563.622
|77
|Adam Scott
|548.256
|79
|Wyndham Clark
|527.197
|80
|Joel Dahmen
|522.394
|81
|Patrick Rodgers
|501.586
|82
|Russell Knox
|475.844
|83
|Kevin Streelman
|509.064
|84
|Mark Hubbard
|503.607
|85
|David Lipsky
|477.983
|86
|Peter Malnati
|474.102
|87
|Andrew Putnam
|471.604
|88
|Aaron Rai
|488.575
|89
|Danny Lee
|490.481
|90
|Adam Svensson
|481.16
|91
|Stephan Jaeger
|427.886
|92
|C.T. Pan
|472.605
|93
|Adam Schenk
|460.953
|94
|Justin Rose
|452.275
|95
|Hayden Buckley
|455.782
|96
|Vince Whaley
|438.098
|97
|Jhonattan Vegas
|427.643
|98
|Nate Lashley
|426.516
|99
|Lee Hodges
|415.768
|100
|Martin Laird
|412.153
|101
|Sam Ryder
|407.583
|102
|Scott Piercy
|383.751
|103
|Michael Thompson
|406.278
|104
|Callum Tarren
|378.406
|105
|Max McGreevy
|304.357
|106
|Chesson Hadley
|328.776
|107
|Dylan Frittelli
|400.679
|108
|James Hahn
|391.067
|109
|Greyson Sigg
|396.81
|110
|Ryan Palmer
|391.192
|111
|Nick Watney
|387.434
|112
|Robert Streb
|370.3
|113
|Jason Day
|384.805
|114
|Doug Ghim
|384.687
|115
|Stewart Cink
|349.547
|116
|Kevin Tway
|334.775
|117
|Ryan Brehm
|359.199
|118
|Tyler Duncan
|354.934
|119
|Matthias Schwab
|352.546
|120
|Patton Kizzire
|350.841
|121
|Lucas Glover
|343.238
|122
|Webb Simpson
|346.19
|123
|Nick Taylor
|331.698
|124
|Kramer Hickok
|325.334
|125
|Rickie Fowler
|323.797