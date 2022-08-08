Who won last year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship?

One of the oldest events on the PGA TOUR has taken a circuitous route to being the opening gathering for the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. The FedEx St. Jude Championship will be held at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. And yes, both the Playoffs and this individual tournament are sponsored by FedEx, whose international headquarters are in Bluff City as well.

Last year’s winner was Abraham Ancer, but he won’t be repeating as he’s chosen to join the LIV Tour. That means we’ll get a new champion in this new format, as what was the WGC-St. Jude is now the FedEx Cup Playoffs oOener St. Jude. The former Northern Trust was the first round of the Playoffs last season, and that was won by Tony Finau. Finau has backed up that victory with a pair of wins in his last two PGA TOUR events, as well as hitting multiple Dougie’s on Instagram.

The betting favorite this year is Rory McIlroy, who won’t win a major in 2022 despite three top-five finishes in the four events. The Northern Irishman is +900, with a group of five superstars in U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele, Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, and 2021 FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay all checking in at +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

