Alabama chosen No. 1 in Preseason 2022 USA Today Coaches Poll

The 2022 FBS football season is just 19 days away, and today the long time sponsor USA Today dropped the first rankings of the season.

How many coaches actually fill out a ballot each year as opposed to the PR people in their departments is always the subject of plenty of debate. Steve Spurrier used to annually vote for Duke, the first team to give him a head coaching job, in the No. 25 spot no matter how he felt about the strength of their oft-underwhelming team.

Some coaches take this process seriously. Others just have the emails go right to their sports information director. But it does give a sense of what those plugged into college football think about the upcoming season. And thus it’s no surprise that Alabama, the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win their eighth national championship under Nick Saban at +175, is the leading vote getter.

The Tide might have their deepest team in terms of talent in the Saban Era, and jokes about how the second-string might qualify for the College Football Playoff might actually not be jokes. Bryce Young leads a team that is absolutely stacked on both sides of the ball, and is projected as more than a touchdown favorite in every game on their schedule.

Here is the complete 2022 USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll. The number of first-place votes is in parentheses.

*Yes, someone actually voted Texas No. 1