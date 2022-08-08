 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alabama chosen No. 1 in Preseason 2022 USA Today Coaches Poll

We take a look at who the coaches (or their sports information directors) think will be the best teams in the country in 2022.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 19 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days

The 2022 FBS football season is just 19 days away, and today the long time sponsor USA Today dropped the first rankings of the season.

How many coaches actually fill out a ballot each year as opposed to the PR people in their departments is always the subject of plenty of debate. Steve Spurrier used to annually vote for Duke, the first team to give him a head coaching job, in the No. 25 spot no matter how he felt about the strength of their oft-underwhelming team.

Some coaches take this process seriously. Others just have the emails go right to their sports information director. But it does give a sense of what those plugged into college football think about the upcoming season. And thus it’s no surprise that Alabama, the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win their eighth national championship under Nick Saban at +175, is the leading vote getter.

The Tide might have their deepest team in terms of talent in the Saban Era, and jokes about how the second-string might qualify for the College Football Playoff might actually not be jokes. Bryce Young leads a team that is absolutely stacked on both sides of the ball, and is projected as more than a touchdown favorite in every game on their schedule.

Here is the complete 2022 USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll. The number of first-place votes is in parentheses.

*Yes, someone actually voted Texas No. 1

  1. Alabama (54)
  2. Ohio St (5)
  3. Georgia (6)
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Utah
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Oregon
  13. NC State
  14. Michigan State
  15. USC
  16. Pitt
  17. Miami
  18. Texas (1)
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Kentucky
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Arkansas
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Houston

More From DraftKings Nation