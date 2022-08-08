Justin Tucker becomes highest paid kicker in NFL

Contract update:

Comp update: Ravens are giving Pro-Bowl kicker Justin Tucker a four-year, $24 million extension that includes $17.5 million guaranteed and an $11.5 million signing bonus, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2022

The Baltimore Ravens have made Justin Tucker the highest-paid kicker in the league, per ESPN’s Adam Shcefter. Tucker still had two years on his current contract, but the Steelers Chris Boswell just signed an extension that tied Tucker for the highest paid. But now, Tucker will again have that honor.

EXTENDED❗️❗️



We’ve reached a four-year contract extension with the best to ever do it, @jtuck9 ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/VwNy6s0wyu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 8, 2022

Tucker is without a doubt the best kicker in the league and can easily be considered the best kicker of all time as well. His accolades are many, but ESPN’s Field Yates gives us a handful that are truly elite: