 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Justin Tucker becomes highest paid kicker in NFL

The Ravens keep the best kicker in the league happy with a new contract extension.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a successful field goal during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Contract update:

The Baltimore Ravens have made Justin Tucker the highest-paid kicker in the league, per ESPN’s Adam Shcefter. Tucker still had two years on his current contract, but the Steelers Chris Boswell just signed an extension that tied Tucker for the highest paid. But now, Tucker will again have that honor.

Tucker is without a doubt the best kicker in the league and can easily be considered the best kicker of all time as well. His accolades are many, but ESPN’s Field Yates gives us a handful that are truly elite:

More From DraftKings Nation