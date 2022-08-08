Who has the most points in FedExCup standings?

The 2021-22 PGA TOUR season is almost to an end as we approach the FedExCup Playoffs this week. The playoffs will consist of three events, starting with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which will begin on August 11 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Since we’re into the playoffs and points matter, we’re going to go over who has the most points at the end of the regular season.

2022 FedExCup Standings

Who has the most points?

The answer to that is Scottie Scheffler with 3,556 points. He leads the PGA TOUR this season in wins with four. His biggest win on TOUR and in his career was at the 2022 Masters, where Scheffler pretty much ran the table to win at 10-under. Scheffler also won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Dell Technologies Match Play.

Scheffler has a 1,221-point lead on Cameron Smith, who sits in second place in the FedExCup standings heading into Week 1. The only category in which Scheffler didn’t lead was in top-10 finishes; he had nine and Patrick Cantlay led the TOUR with 10 this season.