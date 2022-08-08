Report: J.K. Dobbins on track to be ready for Week 1 vs. Jets

Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins was activated off the PUP list to start Week 1 of the NFL preseason on Monday. He’s poised to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season vs. the New York Jets, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It had been reported that Dobbins was being evaluated on Monday to see if he was ready to return to practice. That is the case and it’s a good sign for fantasy football managers who are drafting early in August.

Dobbins should be sought after in drafts after missing the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL. It’s always tough coming back from major knee surgery, so fantasy football managers will need to proceed with a bit of caution. Gus Edwards is the RB2 in the Ravens backfield and would be a smart add if you’re looking at Dobbins. In PPR leagues, per ESPN, Dobbins is ranked just outside the top-20 among running backs.

We could see Dobbins’ ADP rise as we get through preseason. A lot of the times mock drafters and drafters will see red next to Dobbins’ name in a draft and avoid that. There’s no reason to think Dobbins won’t be ready for Week 1 or at least back early in the season. If 100% healthy, Dobbins should lead the backfield in touches. One issue is the concern/risk of re-injury and presence of QB Lamar Jackson in the run game. That could lead to fewer TD opportunities for Dobbins and other RBs.