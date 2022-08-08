Who has most PGA TOUR wins this season?

The 2021-22 PGA TOUR season is into the FedExCup Playoffs with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, starting on August 11. The top-70 from St. Jude will advance to next week at the BMW Championship. The TOUR Championship will wrap up the season in Atlanta at East Lake.

Here we’ll go over who had the most wins on the PGA TOUR this regular season.

2022 FedExCup standings: Most wins

Scottie Scheffler: four

Scheffler is the leader in points in the FedExCup standings heading into the first round of the playoffs at St. Jude this week. He has 3,556 points with four PGA TOUR wins, including a victory at the 2022 Masters. He also had nine top-10 finishes and is 1,221 clear of second place golfer Cameron Smith, who had three PGA TOUR wins this year. His three TOUR wins was tied for second with Sam Burns and Xander Schauffele.