Report: Kevin Durant issues ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai regarding his trade request

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reportedly reiterated his desire to be traded to team owner Joe Tsai, according to a report from Shams Charania. Durant said he is not confident in the direction of the franchise, but did offer Tsai the choice between moving him or firing both general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. That’s an interesting dynamic, considering Durant was one of the key influencers in the Nets initially hiring Nash after firing Kenny Atkinson.

The report goes to state the Nets could re-engage in trade talks with the Boston Celtics, who appear willing to deal Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a Durant trade. The Nets reportedly also want Marcus Smart in the deal and although Boston isn’t Durant’s preferred destination, the Nets are unlikely to land a player of Brown’s caliber in a deal with either the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat.

We’ll see what Tsai eventually does. The franchise has let Durant and teammate Kyrie Irving hold significant influence over personnel decisions and only recently pushed back by not giving the guard a long-term extension. That clearly rubbed Durant the wrong way and he now wants out.