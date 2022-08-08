Dejounte Murray vs. Paolo Banchero: Who would you bet on to average more points this season?

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero have gone back and forth on social media after Murray pulled the following move on Banchero at a pro-am game.

This is the MOST DiSRESPECTFUL play you’ll see all summer!

pic.twitter.com/Eu1nKC12py — Brad Ballislife (@BradBallisLife) August 8, 2022

Banchero came back at Murray and now we’ve got odds on who will score more points per game this season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paolo had a message for Dejounte Murray after this play



(via Paolo5/IG) https://t.co/atgrTsbsCU pic.twitter.com/Ye1WsMXUb1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2022

Murray is listed as the favorite at -200 while Banchero comes in at +160. That’s an interesting opening line, considering Murray will be the secondary scoring option on his team behind Trae Young while Banchero is likely going to be given the keys to Orlando’s offense. Taking the Magic rookie at plus money could be the right play for now, especially given how he performed in Summer League.

Murray will need some time adjusting to playing with Young, so that could slow down his pace at the beginning of the season. We’ll see if these two guys keep going after each other as the season moves along.