Dejounte Murray vs. Paolo Banchero: Who would you bet on to average more points this season?

The two rising stars have gone back and forth at each other on social media.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Summer League - Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons
Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 16, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero have gone back and forth on social media after Murray pulled the following move on Banchero at a pro-am game.

Banchero came back at Murray and now we’ve got odds on who will score more points per game this season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Murray is listed as the favorite at -200 while Banchero comes in at +160. That’s an interesting opening line, considering Murray will be the secondary scoring option on his team behind Trae Young while Banchero is likely going to be given the keys to Orlando’s offense. Taking the Magic rookie at plus money could be the right play for now, especially given how he performed in Summer League.

Murray will need some time adjusting to playing with Young, so that could slow down his pace at the beginning of the season. We’ll see if these two guys keep going after each other as the season moves along.

