Report: Jets concerned over Mekhi Becton’s knee injury

The New York Jets are concerned over the knee injury OT Mekhi Becton suffered during practice on Monday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Becton’s knee injury is unrelated to the previous one that forced him to miss time. He will be evaluated by the Jets’ medical staff on Tuesday to see if the injury is serious.

Becton went down at practice on Monday while falling backward. Head coach Robert Saleh originally told reporters that Becton’s knee didn’t seem serious but they were waiting for more information after an MRI. According to Garafolo, Becton will have additional medical appointments to get more clarity on his injury.

Saleh has expressed confidence in his backup offensive line. Connor McDermott is listed second at RT on the depth chart but he suffered a leg injury in a scrimmage this offseason. Rookie Max Mitchell is third on the depth chart. The team had OT Duane Brown in for a visit this past weekend prior to Becton’s injury.