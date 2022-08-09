Justin Fields: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Last season, Justin Fields was in a bad situation from the jump. All of Chicago wanted Matt Nagy out as head coach and Fields was forced into the starting quarterback role and didn’t have much help. He had major struggles to say the least, but it was understandable given his situation. The hope is that he’ll take a leap forward in the new system.

As new head coach Matt Eberflus is more of a defensive minded coach, it will be important for Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be on the same page. Getsy has a good resume as he was the quarterbacks coach for Aaron Rodgers the past few years. Losing Allen Robinson and Jakeem Grant, means it should be a big season for Darnell Mooney. An underrated signing in my opinion was Byron Pringle. He made some noise with the Chiefs, but he wasn't the top option with all the weapons they have. I expect him to flourish in the Bears offense.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Passing: 159 completions on 270 attempts (58.9% completion) for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions

Rushing: Fields is a legitimate dual threat quarterback. Last season, he had 72 rushing attempts for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy: Finished as the overall QB31 with 136.8 fantasy points which was disappointing but his touchdown to turnover ratio was a big reason for that.

Bears offseason moves

Losing Allen Robinson will definitely hurt the Bears even though he didn't play very well last season. Robinson’s frustrations were made public and it was best for both sides to move on. The Bears didn't really make many big signings in free agency, but like I stated above, acquiring Byron Pringle is extremely underrated and he could be much better than many people think.

2022 best case scenario

Fields comes out and shocks many fans limiting turnovers and having red zone success. As he's a weapon throwing the ball and running, he could use that more to his ability as well under better coaching. If Fields plays a full season and get some help from his offensive line, we could see a jump to somewhere around QB9-QB12.

2022 worst case scenario

Things don't click between Fields and the new coaching staff. Fields turns the ball over a bunch and the system just doesn't work out for him. I’d expect him to finish around QB24-QB26 if that was the case. With the lack of weapons and a struggling offensive line, Fields will have to make some of it happen on his own.

2022 prediction

I’m actually fully expecting the best case scenario for Justin Fields. I think this will be a major bounce back season for Fields and we have seen that from Fields back when he was in college. Look for him to run the ball a bit more and have major improvements in the passing game. At the end of the season, I expect him to finish around QB10-QB12

.