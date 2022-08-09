Derek Carr: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Over the past few years, Derek Carr and Davante Adams have joked about joining teams in the future. This offseason, the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders reuniting Carr and Adams for the first time sine college. This give Carr his first legitimate WR1 of his career. Most years, Carr is right around the playoffs, but either misses it or loses early. Could 2022 be the first time we see Carr make it deep?

The Raiders dealt with so much last season and were still able to make the playoffs and gave the Bengals a run for their money. In 2022, the Raiders could be the best we have seen them in a long time. They’re in an extremely difficult AFC West however, so they will have a difficult schedule.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Passing: 428 completions on 626 attempts (68.4% completion) for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions

Rushing: Carr didn’t do much running at all as he had just 40 attempts for 108 yards.

Fantasy: Finished as the overall QB13 with 270.6 fantasy points.

Raiders offseason moves

Like I stated above, the biggest move of the offseason was acquiring Davante Adams. They also signed Chandler Jones, but that won't help them on offense. Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. Over the past few seasons, Adams has been great in the red zone and we know the Raiders will get him the ball. Fans won't have to worry about Adams and Carr’s chemistry as they are close friends and played together in college.

2022 best case scenario

Some fans think Adams makes the Raiders a legitimate contender which could be the case. Teams will have their hands full stopping Darren Waller and Adams especially when you have guys like Hunter Renfroe as well. I think the best case scenario will be Carr jumping up to QB7 or QB6.

2022 worst case scenario

I think the worst case scenario is Carr having a year like last year. There is almost no chance he plays worst with the weapons they have got, but Carr has to be better in the red zone and Adams is a proven red zone threat. Barring injuries, I think the worst we see Carr is around QB10.

2022 prediction

I am fully sold on the Raiders this season. A big issue for me is their division which is one of the best in the NFL. Every team in the AFC West is viewed as a playoff contender and every team will have their hands full in divisional matchups. Davante Adams is the player who makes a quarterback that much better, so I expect the Raiders and Carr to be very good this season. I see Carr finishing around QB6 to QB8.