Matthew Stafford: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Throughout his time in Detroit, everybody knew Stafford was a talented, tough quarterback. However, most thought he would never win a Super Bowl, because of the Lions historical struggles. The Rams made a major trade sending Jared Goff, 2021 third-round pick and 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick for Matthew Stafford. That trade has worked out great for the Rams so far.

In his first season with the Rams, Stafford led Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford is bringing back a majority of the major pieces he had with hm during the Super Bowl run. If the Rams offense can stay healthy, they will likely be one of the better offenses in the NFL.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Passing: 404 completions on 601 attempts (67.2% completion) for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

Rushing: Stafford didn't do much running at all as he had just 32 attempts for 43 yards.

Fantasy: Finished as the overall QB5 with 346.74 fantasy points which is impressive given the fact he didn't run much.

Rams offseason moves

The Rams had a pretty quiet offseason. Their big signing on the offensive side was Allen Robinson. Trading away Robert Woods forced them to go sign a high-powered receiver like Robinson. Things didn't click in the end of his time with the Bears, but he has the ability to shock many people in Los Angeles if he can play to his ability and stay healthy.

2022 best case scenario

Stafford has a season like he did in his first with the Rams. Stafford turned the ball over a lot last season, so I expect that to be a point of emphasis this offseason. If he can limit turnovers a bit, I expect Stafford to score much more fantasy points and jump to QB4 or even QB3.

2022 worst case scenario

Staffor is dealing with some pain in his throwing shoulder, which the team is managing. If they can’t manage it and it affects him, there could be trouble. But even if he’s fine, we could see spurts like last season, where he looked lost turning the ball over multiple times a game. Adding a guy like Robinson should help in a big way, but Stafford and Robinson need to build chemistry early on. In Chicago, Robinson and his agent where quite frustrated with his lack of targets and it made sense. If Robinson and Stafford don't click, we could see Stafford drop anywhere from QB7 to QB10.

2022 prediction

I expect Stafford to finish right around QB6 or QB7 this season. With a guy like Lamar Jackson expected to play a full season, I think Stafford will be right behind him as he doesn't put up the running fantasy points. Aaron Rodgers and Dad Prescott could catch Stafford as well.