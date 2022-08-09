Ryan Tannehill: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is heading into his fourth season with the team. He has experienced a career resurgence in Tennessee after it looked like his career may be fizzling down with the Miami Dolphins. Tannehill brings a veteran presence to this team, although he has quite the challenge ahead of him with a lack of dominant pass catchers around him.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Passing: Tannehill completed 357 of his 531 passing attempts for a 67.2% completion percentage. He threw for 3,734 yards and 21 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Rushing: Tannehill isn’t considered a dual-threat quarterback but has helped himself out by finding the endzone on the ground through options. He ran the ball 55 times for 270 yards with seven touchdowns.

Fantasy: Tannehill finished as the overall QB12 with 282.3 fantasy points. He averaged 16.6 fantasy points per game which were 14th best among quarterbacks that played in at least eight games.

Tennessee Titans offseason moves

The Titans made a surprise move during the 2022 NFL Draft when they traded AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for draft picks. With the first round pick they received, they selected Arkansas WR Treylon Burks. They used their second, third round pick to select Liberty QB Malik Willis, who could be the heir apparent to Tannehill. Willis isn’t expected to play this season, though.

2022 best case scenario

Tannehill gets extra upside in fantasy football due to his above-average rushing touchdowns numbers. The best case scenario for Tannehill is that he will click with rookie Treylon Burks and new tight end Austin Hooper. If he can do that, he has a good shot at finishing as a QB1 in fantasy football. Tannehill’s best-case scenario likely has him finishing as high as the overall QB10.

2022 worst case scenario

Tannehill’s worst case scenario is that his rushing numbers come down, and he isn’t able to build a quick rapport with Burks and Hooper. This could arguably be the toughest season for him of his career in fantasy terms. He already saw a dip in his touchdown passes and an increase in interceptions a year ago. If that continues, he could easily finish as the overall QB15 or lower.

2022 prediction

I think that Tannehill is going to have an average season because I’m not sold that Burks is going to be a top NFL receiver in his rookie year. The Titans will likely see how valuable Brown was to their offense. Derrick Henry is going to get a ton of work in the offense so Tannehill will finish as a back-end QB1 or a high-end QB2.