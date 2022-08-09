Heisman Trophy odds for Dillon Gabriel, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who arrives in Norman, OK, after a successful stint at UCF.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Gabriel enters the season with the sixth-highest odds to win the award at +3000. He sits just behind Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is listed with +2500 odds.

2021 Stats

Gabriel’s junior season at UCF ended prematurely as he suffered a broken clavicle after just three games. In those three outings, he completed 68.6% of his passes for 814 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions.

He initially announced his transfer to UCLA at the start of the offseason before deciding to head to Oklahoma and reunite with former UCF offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby with the Sooners.

What does Dillon Gabriel need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

No. 1, Gabriel and the OU staff has to hope that he’s 100% after the clavicle injury and can stay healthy throughout the season. No. 2, his Heisman candidacy will depend on his ability to set career numbers under the tutelage of Lebby. His offense is designed to take numerous deep shots down the field and Gabriel will have to cross at least 4,500 yards and 40 touchdowns to have a sniff at the Heisman ceremony in New York City.

If he can use his arm rack up big numbers while leading OU to a potential College Football Playoff berth, he’ll have a shot. Anything short of that, then it’s a no go for the Hawai’i native.