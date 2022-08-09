How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream, what to watch on August 9

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re one week away from the special ‘Heatwave’ episode of NXT and we’ll be sure to get more matches announced for the card as the brand wraps up the build. As for tonight, four matches have been announced for the show.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, August 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Zoey Stark is set to face NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose for the belt at Heatwave next Wednesday but will have her hands full tonight when going one-on-one with Cora Jade. Stark eliminated Jade from the 20-woman battle royale two weeks ago and Jade returned the favor by attacking Stark with a kendo stick last week. We’ll see how this match plays out and if we’ll get an appearance from Roxanne Perez.

Legado del Fantasma has broken away from Tony D’Angelo’s “Family” and as a result, Santos Escobar will face D’Angelo in one final match tonight. Escobar returned last week and attacked D’Angelo with a pair of brass knuckles, costing him and Stacks their tag team championship match against the Creed Brothers. There are ever swirling rumors of Legado del Fantasma being called up to the main roster soon and this could be their sendoff.

Also on the show, Trick Williams will finish off his ongoing feud with Wes Lee when the two square up in a Rounds match. The bout will be divvied up into six, three-minute rounds where the first person to record two falls will be declared the winner. We’ll also get Nikkita Lyons going one-on-one with Kiana James.