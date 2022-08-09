 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway road course.

By TeddyRicketson
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 07, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Richmond, Virginia for its Cup Series race this weekend. The Richmond Raceway will host the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday, August 14 at 3 p.m. ET. There are three races to go until we get to the Cup Series playoffs, so drivers are running out of time to accrue the necessary points to qualify. Martin Truex Jr. won this race last year and has won it in two of the last three years.

No surprise as Truex Jr. enters this week as the favorite with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (+600), Kyle Busch (+700), Christopher Bell (+800) and Chase Elliott (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag. Kevin Harvick picked up a much-needed win last week and enters with +1500 odds to win back-to-back races.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400.

Federated Auto Parts 400 Opening Odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Martin Truex Jr. +600 +170 -120
Denny Hamlin +600 +170 -120
Kyle Busch +700 +200 -110
Christopher Bell +800 +220 +100
Chase Elliott +900 +250 +110
Kyle Larson +1000 +280 +130
Ross Chastain +1200 +300 +150
Ryan Blaney +1200 +300 +150
Bubba Wallace +1500 +400 +200
Kevin Harvick +1500 +400 +200
Joey Logano +1500 +400 +200
Tyler Reddick +2000 +550 +250
William Byron +2000 +550 +250
Daniel Suarez +2500 +700 +350
Kurt Busch +2500 +700 +350
Alex Bowman +3000 +800 +400
Erik Jones +5000 +1200 +650
Chase Briscoe +5000 +1200 +650
Austin Dillon +5000 +1200 +650
Austin Cindric +5000 +1200 +650
Aric Almirola +5000 +1200 +650
Chris Buescher +10000 +2500 +1200
Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200
Justin Haley +25000 +5000 +2500
Harrison Burton +25000 +5000 +2500
Cole Custer +25000 +5000 +2500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 +5000 +2500
Michael McDowell +25000 +5000 +2500
Noah Gragson +50000 +10000 +5000
Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +10000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +25000 +10000
Ty Dillon +100000 +25000 +10000
Landon Cassill +100000 +25000 +10000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +25000 +10000
J.J. Yeley +100000 +25000 +10000

