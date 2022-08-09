NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR heads to Richmond, Virginia for its Cup Series race this weekend. The Richmond Raceway will host the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday, August 14 at 3 p.m. ET. There are three races to go until we get to the Cup Series playoffs, so drivers are running out of time to accrue the necessary points to qualify. Martin Truex Jr. won this race last year and has won it in two of the last three years.

No surprise as Truex Jr. enters this week as the favorite with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (+600), Kyle Busch (+700), Christopher Bell (+800) and Chase Elliott (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag. Kevin Harvick picked up a much-needed win last week and enters with +1500 odds to win back-to-back races.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400.

Federated Auto Parts 400 Opening Odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Martin Truex Jr. +600 +170 -120 Denny Hamlin +600 +170 -120 Kyle Busch +700 +200 -110 Christopher Bell +800 +220 +100 Chase Elliott +900 +250 +110 Kyle Larson +1000 +280 +130 Ross Chastain +1200 +300 +150 Ryan Blaney +1200 +300 +150 Bubba Wallace +1500 +400 +200 Kevin Harvick +1500 +400 +200 Joey Logano +1500 +400 +200 Tyler Reddick +2000 +550 +250 William Byron +2000 +550 +250 Daniel Suarez +2500 +700 +350 Kurt Busch +2500 +700 +350 Alex Bowman +3000 +800 +400 Erik Jones +5000 +1200 +650 Chase Briscoe +5000 +1200 +650 Austin Dillon +5000 +1200 +650 Austin Cindric +5000 +1200 +650 Aric Almirola +5000 +1200 +650 Chris Buescher +10000 +2500 +1200 Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200 Justin Haley +25000 +5000 +2500 Harrison Burton +25000 +5000 +2500 Cole Custer +25000 +5000 +2500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 +5000 +2500 Michael McDowell +25000 +5000 +2500 Noah Gragson +50000 +10000 +5000 Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +10000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +25000 +10000 Ty Dillon +100000 +25000 +10000 Landon Cassill +100000 +25000 +10000 Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000 Corey Lajoie +100000 +25000 +10000 J.J. Yeley +100000 +25000 +10000

