NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR heads to Richmond, Virginia for its Cup Series race this weekend. The Richmond Raceway will host the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday, August 14 at 3 p.m. ET. There are three races to go until we get to the Cup Series playoffs, so drivers are running out of time to accrue the necessary points to qualify. Martin Truex Jr. won this race last year and has won it in two of the last three years.
No surprise as Truex Jr. enters this week as the favorite with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (+600), Kyle Busch (+700), Christopher Bell (+800) and Chase Elliott (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag. Kevin Harvick picked up a much-needed win last week and enters with +1500 odds to win back-to-back races.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400.
Federated Auto Parts 400 Opening Odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+600
|+170
|-120
|Denny Hamlin
|+600
|+170
|-120
|Kyle Busch
|+700
|+200
|-110
|Christopher Bell
|+800
|+220
|+100
|Chase Elliott
|+900
|+250
|+110
|Kyle Larson
|+1000
|+280
|+130
|Ross Chastain
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Bubba Wallace
|+1500
|+400
|+200
|Kevin Harvick
|+1500
|+400
|+200
|Joey Logano
|+1500
|+400
|+200
|Tyler Reddick
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|William Byron
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Daniel Suarez
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Kurt Busch
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Alex Bowman
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Erik Jones
|+5000
|+1200
|+650
|Chase Briscoe
|+5000
|+1200
|+650
|Austin Dillon
|+5000
|+1200
|+650
|Austin Cindric
|+5000
|+1200
|+650
|Aric Almirola
|+5000
|+1200
|+650
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Brad Keselowski
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Justin Haley
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Harrison Burton
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Cole Custer
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Michael McDowell
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Noah Gragson
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Landon Cassill
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|J.J. Yeley
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.