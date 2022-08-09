NASCAR schedule for this weekend’s races at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR heads to Richmond, Virginia this weekend for two races. The Xfinity Series has the weekend off, and the Camping World Truck Series will get us started on Saturday, August 13 with the Worldwide Express 250. The Cup Series is running its 24th race of the season in the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday, August 14.

The 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and will air on USA. Martin Truex Jr. has won this race in two of the last three years and enters as the favorite. He is tied with Denny Hamlin with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Qualifying will take place the day prior at 5:50 p.m. ET, also on USA.

The Truck Series returns after a week off and returns for one week before a three-week break. The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation will air at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed closely by Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar and Chandler Smith. Qualifying will run earlier in the day at 3:30 p.m. ET also on FS1.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, August 13

3 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

3:30 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

5:05 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com

5:50 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com

8 p.m. — Worldwide Express 250, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Sunday, August 14

3 p.m. — Federated Auto Parts 400, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com