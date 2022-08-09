 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

We take a look at the weather for the first round of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs in Memphis this week.

By Collin Sherwin
Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy of Ireland walk down the first hole during the final round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The FedEx Cup Playoffs kick off at the long time home of the PGA TOUR’s annual stop in Memphis at TPC Southwind, as the newly-rebranded FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three events to determine the winner of $18 million in prize money for the top-ranked player on the tour this season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Rory McIlroy is the favorite to take home the first of three trophies at +900. A loaded field is behind him, with five players each at +1400 in 2022 major winners Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Fitzpatrick, along with last year’s FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship from August 11-14.

Thursday, August 11

Hi 88°, Low 77°: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. 30% chance of rain.

Friday, August 12

Hi 91°, Low 68°: Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 13

Hi 89°, Low 66°: Sunny all day. 4% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 14

Hi 91°, Low 70°: Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. 6% chance of rain.

