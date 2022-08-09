Pick on the Total for Tuesday’s Twins-Dodgers game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won 11 of their last 12 games and will look to increase their league-best +226 run differential on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Dodgers (-210, 8.5)

Since the start of the month of June, Dodgers starter Julio Urias has a 2.30 ERA with two runs or fewer allowed in nine of his starts and three runs or fewer in 10 of them with opponents hitting .189 and getting 1.7 walks per nine innings.

Behind Urias the Dodgers have allowed four runs or fewer in 18 of their last 21 games behind a bullpen that has a 2.71 ERA the past six weeks, which is the best mark in the National League in that span.

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, who’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his last six and allowed more than two earned runs in two of his eight road starts this season.

The Twins made a pair of moves at the trade deadline to bolster their bullpen bringing in Jorge Lopez from the Baltimore Orioles and Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers to help a bullpen that ranks 14th in ERA this season.

The additions to the Twins bullpen have led to them allowing three runs or fewer in five of their last eight games to set up a Tuesday pitcher’s duel in Los Angeles.

The Play: Twins vs Dodgers Under 8.5

