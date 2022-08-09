2022 NFL Week 1 DraftKings Picks, Values, First Look

Pat Mayo and Adam Levitan discuss NFL Week 1 DraftKings picks, values and chalk along with different DraftKings strategies and the latest NFL injuries + news.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

22 RBs — Ranks | Top Tiers | Middle Tiers | Bottom Tiers | Projections

Fantasy Football — W1 DraftKings | Injury Risk Ranks | WR Ranks | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2022 Week 1 DraftKings Picks: DK Points/$ Values

Full Value Projections powered by Run The Sims

QB

Daniel Jones $5,000

Marcus Mariota $5,200

Kirk Cousins $6,100

RB

Travis Etienne $5,600

Breece Hall $5,500

Christian McCaffrey $8,500

Aaron Jones $6,700

WR

Kadarius Toney $4,100

Christian Kirk $5,100

Justin Jefferson $7,800

Michael Pittman $5,500

TE

Zach Ertz $4,400

Travis Kelce $6,600

Kyle Pitts $5,700

DST

Lions $2,000

Commanders $2,500

Dolphins $2,600

Full NFL Preseason Guide

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

