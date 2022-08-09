Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, August 9

Every MLB team is scheduled to take the field on Tuesday, Aug. 9 including a doubleheader between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals. With 16 games on the slate, there are plenty of money-making opportunities if you’re looking to profit off some baseball games.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, August 9

Mariners Moneyline (+110)

The Seattle Mariners won last week’s series against the New York Yankees but dropped Game 1 of this week’s three-game set on Monday night. Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.95 ERA) will make his second start since being traded to Seattle and allowed three runs over 6.2 innings against the Yankees last Wednesday. For the Yankees, Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.56 ERA) allowed 11 runs over his last two starts, spanning 12 innings of work.

Tigers +1.5 (-110)

You’re never going to bet on the Detroit Tigers because of their offense in 2022, but getting a 1.5-run head start is valuable in a game where runs will be hard to come by. Detroit pitcher Tyler Alexander (4.04 ERA) has been excellent since coming off the injured list. He allowed 12 earned runs over 12.1 innings in April before going on the IL but since he’s been back, he allowed seven earned runs over 30 innings. He should put the Tigers in position to pick up a victory in this spot.

Nationals-Cubs Over 7.5 runs (-115)

Washington Nationals games have been very high scoring in August with seven of eight games combining for at least nine runs. Washington’s Paolo Espino (4.20 ERA) allowed nine earned runs over 8.2 innings in his last couple starts, and Marcus Stroman (4.00 ERA) allowed two home runs in his last start.

Shohei Ohtani Over 7.5 strikeouts (-155)

The Los Angeles Angels star is putting up incredible strikeout numbers with a 13.0 K/9 through 18 starts this season. Ohtani will face an Oakland Athletics that has the worst on-base percentage (.276) in the league, so he should be in a great position to get deep into this game and rack up a high number of K’s.

