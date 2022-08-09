Serena Williams announces retirement from tennis following US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams announced her retirement on Instagram Tuesday, with the 23-time Grand Slam winner set to call it a career following the 2022 U.S. Open. The announcement came via Instagram, as she displayed some stunning sneak peeks from her feature on the cover of September’s issue of Vogue. Her last tournament begins Monday, August 29.

She’ll bring along plenty of broken records with her, including her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, which ranks most among any player in the Open Era. The US Open will give her an opportunity to challenge legend Margaret Court for the all-time lead at 24. Williams also ranks No. 1 in all-time prize money won in the women’s field at $94,588,910.

Williams was bounced in the first round of Wimbledon back in June following a loss to France’s Harmony Tan. Her odds to win sit at +1600 on DraftKings Sportsbook, which is tied for the eighth-best odds in the field. Iga Swiatek is installed as the odds favorite at +250.