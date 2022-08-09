Darren Waller hasn’t practiced since July 30th due to undisclosed injury

The Las Vegas Raiders have been without their starting tight end for a couple of weeks now, per The Athletic’s Tashan Reed. He has only missed three actual practices, but without actual news on why he hasn’t practiced, we’re going to be curious.

Tight end Darren Waller, however, remains out. He hasn’t practiced since July 30 — with the exhibition game and off days, that’s only three missed practices so far — but McDaniels hasn’t been willing to give specifics on his absence or any of the other players who have missed practice.

Last season Waller missed six games last season with an ankle and a strained IT band. The Raiders were not in the best position to compensate for his injuries last season, but the addition of Davante Adams should help if he were to miss any time this year.

Hopefully we get more information on wait ails him, but knowing Josh McDaniels and the Patriot Way, we may need to wait a bit longer for news.