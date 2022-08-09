Red Sox SP Chris Sale out for the rest of the season with broken wrist

The Boston Red Sox will be without starting pitcher Chris Sale for the rest of the season after he underwent surgery to repair a broken wrist. Sale suffered the injury riding a bike.

Sale only pitched in two games this season, throwing 5.2 total innings and taking one loss. He was going to be a big piece for the Red Sox when he returned as the team is fighting for a playoff spot in the AL. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Red Sox are +425 to make the playoffs after their recent struggles. They are now 17.0 games back of the Yankees in the division, falling to last place in the AL East after dropping three out of four games against the Kansas City Royals.

According to the team’s statement, Sale will be ready for spring training next season. He does have an opt-out clause in his contract but it’s likely he’ll be with the Red Sox next year.