Odds for each fight in Season 6, Episode 3 of UFC: Dana White’s Contender Series

Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series continues on Tuesday, August 9, as 10 more competitors look to earn a contract in the UFC. Only one contract was offered in the season premiere, but last week’s fighters brought it, and all five winners left with contracts. This will be the third episode of the season, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The card will kick off with the first women’s bout of the season. Sandra Lavado and Karolina Wojcik will square off in a women’s strawweight bout. Edgar Chairez will represent the flyweight division as he faces Clayton Carpenter. The night's third match will feature featherweights Erik Silva and Anvar Boynazarov duking it out.

Also on the card, Jamal Pogues returns to the Contender Series after being victorious in his fight in Season 3 but unable to impress enough to earn a contract. He will take on the Brazilian Paulo Renato Junior, who has won his last nine fights.

Bo Nickal and Zachary Borrego will face off in the main event as a showcase of two former collegiate athletes. Before their switches to MMA, Nickal was a National Champion Division 1 wrestler at Penn State, while Borrego played collegiate football at Angelo State University.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds for Episode 3 of Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series

Main Event: Bo Nickal, middleweight: -2400

Zachary Borrego: +1200

Jamal Pogues, heavyweight: -305

Paulo Romero Jr.: +255

Anvar Boynazarov, featherweight: +135

Erik Silva: -155

Clayton Carpenter, flyweight: -380

Edgar Chairez: +310

Karolina Wojcik, women’s strawweight: -225

Sandra Lavado: +190

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.