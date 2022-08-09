White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson to miss 4-6 weeks with hand injury

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will miss 4-6 weeks with a torn ligament in his hand, and surgery is possible, per Russell Dorsey. The injury was likely suffered in the White Sox’s game on Saturday, August 6 against the Texas Rangers, where Anderson had an 0-4 day at the plate.

This injury comes almost a year to the day that Anderson was the walk-off star in the 2021 Field of Dreams Game. Anderson was suspended for the second time this season at the end of July after helmet-to-hat contact with an umpire. He was suspended for three games and then appealed the decision down to two. Anderson sat out the first game of his suspension on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, and the second was supposed to be Tuesday during the first game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals.

Anderson will be sidelined for four to six weeks, which means that he is looking at a return in mid-to-late September if he is able to return. Assuming that Anderson is left active for the first game on Monday, he would hit the IL and then not have to serve the second game of the suspension when he returns.

Lenyn Sosa was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in light of the suspension, and he could figure into an everyday roll now that Anderson will miss significant time. Leury Garcia could also see time at shortstop as he filled in for Anderson on Sunday when he sat out and Garcia went 3-5 with a double and two runs scored.