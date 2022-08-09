FedEx St. Jude Championship Picks: Top PGA TOUR Golf Winner Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and the Action Network’s Jason Sobel join The Sweat to give their top picks for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Jason Sobel:

A guy at 30 to 1 right now — I think DraftKings actually opened him at 35 or even 40 to 1 when the odds came out early Monday morning. If you jumped on that, congrats to you.

I like one of the best ball-strikers on a second-shot golf course. He’s fourth in strokes gained on approach shots. We know he’s an elite iron player. Collin Morikawa has not had the best season to date, but you look at what he’s done recently: Those two missed cuts in a row coming into this one, they happened at the Scottish Open and The Open Championship. That doesn’t bother me much. There’s literally nothing from either of those events that translates to Memphis.

When I got here early Monday morning, I walked past the range. The first player I saw was Collin Morikawa. I’d already picked him, but that reinforced my idea that he’s going to work towards this.

As we’ve seen over the years — Patrick Cantlay is a great example of this: The elite players who haven’t played necessarily their best golf, they feel like they gotta play some catch up in the playoffs.

Geoff Ulrich:

Everything Jason said applies to my guy, as well. It’s Viktor Hovland at +3500. He’s had a bit of a rough year on the PGA (TOUR), doesn’t have a PGA TOUR win — did win early in the season overseas. He (also) won in the fall swing.

But Viktor Hovland is coming off a top five in a major championship, where that elite ball-striking started to come back. I don’t understand his number this week. When he’s almost double Will Zalatoris, it just doesn’t make sense to me.

This is a pretty good setup for Hovland, who had a really successful Florida swing. Those course in Florida are much more comparable to TPC Southwind and what we’ll see this week.

Jason’s Pick: Collin Morikawa

Geoff’s Pick: Viktor Hovland

