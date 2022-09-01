 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

VMI vs. No. 22 Wake Forest: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The VMI Keydets and the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons face off Thursday, September 1. We break down how to watch.

By pete.hernandez
2021 ACC Championship - Pittsburgh v Wake Forest Photo by Logan Whitton/Getty Images

The VMI Keydets and the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons meet up in Week 1 at Truist Field in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. VMI will look to get their first modern-era victory in the division as Wake Forest will mark their only FBS opponent for this season.

VMI (0-0, 0-0 FCS) finished with a 6-5 record last season while going 4-4 in their conference. They’ve gone 0-38 against FBS opponents since moving to the FCS in 1982. Wake Forest (0-0, 0-0 ACC) will look to finish with another winning record this season, after 2021 marked the first instance of the Deamon Deacons going above .500 (11-3) under head coach Dave Clawson. Despite their roster not matching the talent level of the other ACC powerhouses, Wake Forest has punched a ticket to a bowl game in each of their last seven seasons.

Wake Fores is a 32-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 68. There is no moneyline available.

VMI vs. Wake Forest

Date: September 1, 2022
Start time: 7:30 p.m ET
TV channel: ACCN
Live stream: ACC Network on Watch, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation