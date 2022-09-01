VMI vs. No. 22 Wake Forest: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The VMI Keydets and the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons meet up in Week 1 at Truist Field in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. VMI will look to get their first modern-era victory in the division as Wake Forest will mark their only FBS opponent for this season.

VMI (0-0, 0-0 FCS) finished with a 6-5 record last season while going 4-4 in their conference. They’ve gone 0-38 against FBS opponents since moving to the FCS in 1982. Wake Forest (0-0, 0-0 ACC) will look to finish with another winning record this season, after 2021 marked the first instance of the Deamon Deacons going above .500 (11-3) under head coach Dave Clawson. Despite their roster not matching the talent level of the other ACC powerhouses, Wake Forest has punched a ticket to a bowl game in each of their last seven seasons.

Wake Fores is a 32-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 68. There is no moneyline available.

VMI vs. Wake Forest

Date: September 1, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m ET

TV channel: ACCN

Live stream: ACC Network on Watch, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.