Collin Sexton signs four-year deal with Jazz as part of sign-and-trade deal

The rising guard is heading to Utah.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks
Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 15, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Collin Sexton has agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Utah Jazz as part of a sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers involving star guard Donovan Mitchell, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sexton was in a bit of a slump early in the 2021-22 campaign before he suffered a meniscus injury after 11 games. He had season-ending surgery and will hope to pick up where he left off when he gets back on the court in 2022-23. We’ll see if the Cavaliers bring him back due to a loaded guard rotation, but they have that option as Sexton is a restricted free agent. Given how Cleveland’s season went, it’ll be tough to part ways with him for nothing.

The combo guard has emerged as a strong offensive option, averaging 20.2 points per game over his first three seasons. He does have some health concerns though, especially after his meniscus injury. Sexton can be a capable two-way player in any rotation with his current production. If his three-point shot comes around, he can be considered a fringe star.

