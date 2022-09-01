Collin Sexton signs four-year deal with Jazz as part of sign-and-trade deal

Collin Sexton has agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Utah Jazz as part of a sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers involving star guard Donovan Mitchell, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sexton was in a bit of a slump early in the 2021-22 campaign before he suffered a meniscus injury after 11 games. He had season-ending surgery and will hope to pick up where he left off when he gets back on the court in 2022-23. We’ll see if the Cavaliers bring him back due to a loaded guard rotation, but they have that option as Sexton is a restricted free agent. Given how Cleveland’s season went, it’ll be tough to part ways with him for nothing.

The combo guard has emerged as a strong offensive option, averaging 20.2 points per game over his first three seasons. He does have some health concerns though, especially after his meniscus injury. Sexton can be a capable two-way player in any rotation with his current production. If his three-point shot comes around, he can be considered a fringe star.