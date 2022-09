Complete TV schedule for Week 1 of 2022 college football season

Football fans rejoice, the first full week of college football is here! There is a loaded slate of college football games, with the action starting on Thursday, September 1 and ending on Monday, September 5. That’s right, your Labor Day weekend will have college football for five straight days.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 1 of the 2022 college football season.

Thursday, September 1

Saint Francis U. at Akron — 6 p.m. ET — ESPN3

West Virginia at No. 17 Pitt — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN

Bryant at FIU — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN3

SC State at UCF — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma State — 7 p.m. ET — FS1

Ball State at Tennessee — 7 p.m. ET — SECN

LIU at Toledo — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN3

VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest — 7:30 p.m. ET — ACCN

Alabama A&M at UAB — 8 p.m. ET— CBSSN

Penn State at Purdue — 8 p.m. ET — Fox

Louisiana Tech at Missouri — 8 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Eastern Illinois at NIU — 8 p.m. ET — ESPN+

New Mexico State at Minnesota — 9 p.m. ET — BTN

Northern Arizona at Arizona State — 10 p.m. ET — P12N

Portland State at San Jose State — 10:30 p.m. ET — NBC S Bay

Cal Poly at Fresno State — 10:30 p.m. ET — FS1

Friday, September 2

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion — 7 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN

William & Mary at Charlotte — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Temple at Duke — 7:30 p.m. ET — ACCN

Tennessee Tech at Kansas — 8 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Illinois at Indiana — 8 p.m. ET — FS1

TCU at Colorado — 10 p.m. ET — ESPN

Saturday, September 3

South Dakota State at Iowa — 12 p.m. ET — FS1

North Carolina at Appalachian State — 12 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Rutgers at Boston College — 12 p.m. ET — ACCN

Sam Houston at No. 6 Texas A&M — 12 p.m. ET — SECN

Buffalo at Maryland — 12 p.m. ET — BTN

CCSU at UConn — 12 p.m. ET — CW20/Fox61+

Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan — 12 p.m. ET — ABC

Delaware at Navy — 12 p.m. ET — CBSSN

No. 13 NC State at East Carolina — 12 p.m. ET — ESPN

Richmond at Virginia — 12:30 p.m. ET — RSN/ESPN3

Northern Iowa at Air Force — 1 p.m. ET — Altitude

Southeast Missouri at Iowa State — 2 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Bowling Green at UCLA — 2:30 p.m. ET — P12N

Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami (FL) — 3:30 p.m. ET — ACCN

Arizona at San Diego State — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBS

No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas — 2:20 p.m. ET — ESPN

No. 24 Houston at UTSA — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

North Dakota at Nebraska — 3:30 p.m. ET — BTN

Norfolk State at Marshall — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN3

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia — 3:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Tulsa at Wyoming — 3:30 p.m. ET — FS1

UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma — 3:30 p.m. ET — Fox

Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss — 4 p.m. ET — SECN

No. 25 BYU at USF — 4 p.m. ET — ESPNU

UC Davis at California — 4 p.m. ET — P12 Bay Area

Nicholls at South Alabama — 5 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Texas State at Nevada — 5:30 p.m. ET — NSN

Middle Tennessee at James Madison — 6 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Ohio — 6 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Morgan State at Georgia Southern — 6 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Rice at No. 14 USC — 6 p.m. ET — P12N

Liberty at Southern Miss — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Elon at Vanderbilt — 7 p.m. ET — SECN+/ESPN+

No. 7 Utah at Florida — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN

UMass at Tulane — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky — 7 p.m. ET — SECN+/ESPN+

Mercer at Auburn — 7 p.m. ET — SECN+/ESPN+

Army at Coastal Carolina — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UAlbany at No. 10 Baylor — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin — 7 p.m. ET — FS1

Southeastern La. at Louisiana — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN+

South Dakota at Kansas State — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Grambling State at Arkansas State — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Memphis at Mississippi State — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Georgia State at South Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET — SECN+/ESPN+

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

SMU at North Texas — 7:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Utah State at No. 1 Alabama — 7:30 p.m. ET — SECN

Maine at New Mexico — 8 p.m. ET — MWN

Louisville at Syracuse — 8 p.m. ET — ACCN

Murray State at Texas Tech — 8 p.m. ET— ESPN+

ULM at Texas — 8 p.m. ET — LHN

Colgate at Stanford — 8 p.m. ET — P12 Now/P12BA

Idaho at Washington State — 9:30 p.m. ET — P12N

Boise State at Oregon State — 10:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Kent State at Washington — 10:30 p.m. ET — FS1

WKU at Hawaii — 11:59 p.m. ET — Spectrum PPV

Sunday, September 4

Florida State vs. LSU (in New Orleans, LA) — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Monday, September 5

No. 4 Clemson at Georgia Tech — 8 p.m. ET — ESPN