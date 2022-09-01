Breaking down the weather forecast for the LIV Golf Boston Tournament

The Boston LIV Golf Invitational will be held from Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4 at The International Country Club in Bolton, Massachusetts just outside of Boston. The tour announced the addition of six new members, including 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, and Joaquin Niemann, ranked 19th in the world.
"I'm definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing"— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 17, 2022
Cameron Smith giving us an insight into how he'll be celebrating his Open win! pic.twitter.com/33PdC04eV0
The weather in the Boston suburb for Labor Day weekend looks beautiful for the start of the tournament, but could get rainy by Sunday.
Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Boston LIV Golf Invitational starting Friday, September 2 and ending Sunday, September 4.
Friday, September 2
Hi 80°, Low 55°: Sunny and clear with light variable winds
Saturday, September 3
Hi 84°, Low 63°: Partly cloudy skies with southwest winds from 5-10 MPH
Sunday, September 4
Hi 88°, Low 60°: Mostly cloudy early with a 60 percent chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Winds out of the west at 5-10 MPH