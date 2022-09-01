Breaking down the weather forecast for the LIV Golf Boston Tournament

The Boston LIV Golf Invitational will be held from Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4 at The International Country Club in Bolton, Massachusetts just outside of Boston. The tour announced the addition of six new members, including 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, and Joaquin Niemann, ranked 19th in the world.

"I'm definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing"



Cameron Smith giving us an insight into how he'll be celebrating his Open win! pic.twitter.com/33PdC04eV0 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 17, 2022

The weather in the Boston suburb for Labor Day weekend looks beautiful for the start of the tournament, but could get rainy by Sunday.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Boston LIV Golf Invitational starting Friday, September 2 and ending Sunday, September 4.

Friday, September 2

Hi 80°, Low 55°: Sunny and clear with light variable winds

Saturday, September 3

Hi 84°, Low 63°: Partly cloudy skies with southwest winds from 5-10 MPH

Sunday, September 4

Hi 88°, Low 60°: Mostly cloudy early with a 60 percent chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Winds out of the west at 5-10 MPH