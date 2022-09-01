How to watch the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston online via live stream

The LIV Golf Invitational in Boston will be held from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4 at The International Country Club in the nearby suburb of Bolton, Massachusetts.

The event will be available for streaming on DAZN. It can also be viewed on LIVGolf.com or at the LIV Golf Facebook or YouTube channels. The shotgun start is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET.

It’s a big week for the tour as World’s No. 2 golfer and 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith announced he’s joining the tour and will play this weekend. DraftKings Sportsbook has him betting at +650 to win the tournament. Dustin Johnson is opening at +550 and is the betting favorite. Joaqun Niemann, the 19th-ranked golfer and another new LIV entrant, is betting at +800.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

LIV Golf Invitational Series: Boston

Tournament dates: Friday-Sunday, September 2-4

Shotgun start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: DAZN or DAZN apps

To watch the LIV Golf Invitational Portland on DAZN, you’ll need a subscription. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

If you’re not a DAZN subscriber, you can watch the action online via the tour’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, or on the Official LIV Golf website.

