Full list of starting holes and tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from Boston

The LIV Golf Invitational circuit heads to the suburbs of Boston for Labor Day weekend. The 54-hole event will be played at The International golf course in Bolton, Massachusetts from Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4.

All eyes will be on the newest LIV Golf Tour member in Cameron Smith. The No. 2 golfer in the world is fresh off of winning the 2022 Open Championship and is priced at +650 this week at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is not the favorite to win the tournament, however, as that is Dustin Johnson at +550. Another LIV newcomer in Joaquin Niemann, the No. 19 golfer in the world, is the third choice at +800.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. Knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times does have its benefits.

You can watch all the action on DAZN or LIV Golf’s official website, official Facebook page or official YouTube channel.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from The International in Bolton, Massachusetts on Thursday, September 2.