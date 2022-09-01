Full list of starting holes and tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from Boston

The LIV Golf Invitational circuit heads to the suburbs of Boston for Labor Day weekend. The 54-hole event will be played at The International golf course in Bolton, Massachusetts from Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4.
All eyes will be on the newest LIV Golf Tour member in Cameron Smith. The No. 2 golfer in the world is fresh off of winning the 2022 Open Championship and is priced at +650 this week at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is not the favorite to win the tournament, however, as that is Dustin Johnson at +550. Another LIV newcomer in Joaquin Niemann, the No. 19 golfer in the world, is the third choice at +800.
The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. Knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times does have its benefits.
You can watch all the action on DAZN or LIV Golf’s official website, official Facebook page or official YouTube channel.
Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from The International in Bolton, Massachusetts on Thursday, September 2.
LIV Golf Round 1 Starting Holes
|Starting Hole
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|Starting Hole
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|No. 1
|Henrik Stenson
|Cameron Smith
|Dustin Johnson
|No. 2
|Joaquin Niemann
|Talor Gooch
|Bryson DeChambeau
|No. 3
|Harold Varner Ill
|Patrick Reed
|Paul Casey
|No. 4
|Anirban Lahiri
|Jason Kokrak
|lan Poulter
|No. 5
|Kevin Na
|Charles Howell Ill
|Bend Wiesberger
|No. 6
|Wade Ormsby
|Richard Bland
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|No. 7
|Shaun Norris
|Jediah Morgan
|Sihwan Kim
|No. 8
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|Chase Koepka
|No. 10
|Laurie Canter
|Scott Vincent
|James Piot
|No. 11
|Turk Pettit
|Graeme McDowell
|Peter Uihlein
|No. 12
|Pat Perez
|Hudson Swafford
|Sam Horsfield
|No. 13
|Adrian Otaegui
|Matt Jones
|Charl Schwartzel
|No. 15
|Carlos Ortiz
|Branden Grace
|Cameron Tringale
|No. 16
|Lee Westwood
|Matthew Wolff
|Martin Kaymer
|No. 17
|Phil Mickelson
|Sergio Garcia
|Marc Leishman
|No. 18
|Abraham Ancer
|Brooks Koepka
|Louis Oosthuizen