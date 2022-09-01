TCU vs. Colorado start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The TCU Horned Frogs vs. and Colorado Buffaloes meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season Friday, with kickoff from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado set for 10 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

TCU will hope to build out its passing game under head coach Sonny Dykes. Quarterback Max Duggan is back, and he’ll have his top wide receiver target Quentin Johnston back as well. Colorado will be without star running back Jared Broussard, so we’ll see if this offense can move the ball effectively with new players in key roles.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Horned Frogs are 14-point favorites and the total is set at 55.5.