Western Michigan vs. No. 15 Michigan State start time: What time, what TV channel

The Western Michigan Broncos meet the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans Friday evening in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. Kickoff from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan is set for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan State will have to replace Kenneth Walker’s production from the running back spot last season, so look for both Jordon Simmons and Elijah Collins to get chances at the starting gig. Quarterback Payton Thorne will likely have to make more plays for the Spartans to be Big Ten contenders this season.

The Spartans are 23-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 54.5.