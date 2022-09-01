Central Michigan vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The Central Michigan Chippewas and No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to do battle Thursday in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. ET from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game will air on FS1. This is a rematch of the famous 2016 game in Stillwater where Central Michigan won on an untimed down at the end of the contest.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Cowboys bring back quarterback Spencer Sanders but will need new contributors at the skill positions. This is a lofty ranking for Oklahoma State given some of the departures, so Mike Gundy’s crew better avoid a repeat of 2016.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are 22-point favorites with the total set at 59.5.