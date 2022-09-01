 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Central Michigan vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

Central Michigan and Oklahoma State face off on Thursday of Week 1. We break down details on how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Oklahoma State v Notre Dame
Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys looks on in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Central Michigan Chippewas and No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to do battle Thursday in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. ET from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game will air on FS1. This is a rematch of the famous 2016 game in Stillwater where Central Michigan won on an untimed down at the end of the contest.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Cowboys bring back quarterback Spencer Sanders but will need new contributors at the skill positions. This is a lofty ranking for Oklahoma State given some of the departures, so Mike Gundy’s crew better avoid a repeat of 2016.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are 22-point favorites with the total set at 59.5.

