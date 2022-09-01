VMI vs. No. 22 Wake Forest start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The VMI Keydets will face the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Week 1 Thursday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Kickoff for this contest is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The big storyline here is Wake Forest’s quarterback situation. Sam Hartman has been sidelined indefinitely, although there’s some hope he can return this season. Can the Demon Deacons steady the ship until their Heisman contender comes back?